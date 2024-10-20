Man critical after hit-and-run leaves 7 parked cars struck, 4 suspects sought: police

A 40-year-old man is suffering critical injuries after police say a crash occurred in Port Richmond Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened at 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Richmond and Venango Streets.

They say a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Venango Street at an extremely high rate of speed while a Chevrolet truck was traveling northbound on Richmond Street.

Police say the driver of the Dodge Ram disregarded a red traffic signal, and T-boned the Chevrolet truck.

This collision caused both vehicles to slide into five to seven parked unoccupied vehicles. There were four juveniles wearing dark clothing, ski masks and puffy coats that exited the Dodge vehicle.

Police say the male juveniles may have fled in a white SUV following them.

The operator of the Chevrolet truck was transported to Temple University Hospital by PFD-Medic Unit where he was placed in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).