2 men critically injured, 2 women hospitalized in 2 separate double shootings: officials

article

Gunfire breaks the night air and leaves two men and two women injured in the aftermath, while at least five suspects are sought.

A police investigation was begun after someone opened fire on the 4600 block of Morris Street, late Friday night, just after 11:30, officials said.

Responding officers found a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

The young woman was taken to Einstein Medical Center and listed as stable.

The 18-year-old suffered more serious injuries, taking bullets in his chest and lower back. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating the shooting, but haven’t recovered any weapons or made arrests.

That was the second double shooting of the night.

On the 2900 block of Aramingo Avenue, around 9:45, a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were both shot. The woman is stable at Temple, while the man was shot several times and listed as critical but stable at Temple, officials said.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation of that scene, as well. Police say they are looking for four suspects.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.