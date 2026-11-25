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The Brief A suspect has turned herself in to Philadelphia police more than a year after a deadly hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia. Investigators say the victim was walking home in July 2025 when a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee struck him at 58th and Delancey streets and drove away. The suspect faces several charges, including accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle and tampering with physical evidence.



More than a year after a man was killed in a West Philadelphia hit-and-run, a suspect has turned herself in to police.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Janell Shaieda Paige surrendered at police headquarters following a lengthy investigation into the July 31, 2025, crash that killed Mark McDonald-Ringgold.

Janell Shaieda Paige surrendered at police headquarters following a lengthy investigation into the July 31, 2025, crash that killed Mark McDonald-Ringgold (Photo: Philadelphia Police)

What we know:

Around 2:46 a.m. on July 31, 2025, McDonald-Ringgold was attempting to cross Delancey Street at the intersection of 58th Street when a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee traveling northbound on 58th Street struck him, investigators said.

Police said the driver did not stop and continued driving northbound on 58th Street.

Mark McDonald-Ringgold

Big picture view:

Following an investigation that required the seizure and analysis of multiple devices and data, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office approved an arrest warrant for Paige on Nov. 20, 2026.

After turning herself in, Paige was charged with:

Accidents involving death

Homicide by vehicle

Involuntary manslaughter

Recklessly endangering another person

Tampering with physical evidence

Reckless driving

The backstory:

McDonald-Ringgold had been walking home from a friend's house—just two blocks away—after working a late shift at the Kimmel Center when he was hit, according to previous reporting by FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney. Hours after the crash, police located the Jeep Cherokee at 67th Street and Chester Avenue.

Mark McDonald-Ringgold

His mother, Angela Davidson, a retired Philadelphia police officer from Delaware County, previously spoke to FOX 29 about her push for accountability after the crash left her son brain-dead and in a coma before he died. Davidson also shared that her son had applied to become a Philadelphia police officer just a month before his death, hoping to follow in her footsteps.