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The Brief Camden County health officials confirmed Wednesday that a raccoon found in Haddon Township tested positive for rabies. The raccoon got into a fight with a resident's dog in a backyard on Nov. 21 before being picked up by animal control for state testing. There were no known human exposures, and the vaccinated dog received a booster shot and will be confined for 45 days.



Health officials have confirmed that a raccoon found in Camden County tested positive for rabies after getting into a fight with a resident's dog.

According to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, a Haddon Township resident's dog got into an altercation with the raccoon in their backyard on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The backstory:

Haddon Township's Animal Control Officer picked up the raccoon and arranged for testing at the state Public Health & Environmental Laboratories in Trenton. On Wednesday, Nov. 25, state health officials notified the county that the animal was rabid.

Officials said there were no known human exposures to the raccoon.

What's next:

The dog's owner provided proof of vaccination to county health officials. The dog has since received a rabies booster shot and will remain under confinement and observation for 45 days.

"Rabies is a serious illness, but it can be prevented by early treatment after exposure," Commissioner Jennifer Cooley Fleisher, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement. "If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal, it is important that you seek immediate medical attention."

Safety reminders County officials are reminding residents to take steps to protect themselves and their pets from rabies:

Keep pet vaccinations up to date and supervise animals directly when they are outdoors.

Seek veterinary care immediately if a pet is bitten or scratched by a wild animal.

Observe wildlife like raccoons, skunks and foxes from a distance, and never try to adopt or nurse sick wild animals back to health.

Secure open garbage cans and litter that can attract wild animals to yards.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar wild or domestic animals, even if they appear friendly.

Anyone with questions about rabies can call the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services at 856-374-6370 or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.