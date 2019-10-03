2 men plead guilty in ambush shooting of Camden detectives

article

Two men have pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the ambush shootings of two undercover detectives in New Jersey.

Alexander DeJesus and Ammar Hall admitted shooting at the pair but say they didn’t know they were police officers. The two men entered their pleas Wednesday.

The plainclothes detectives were wounded as they sat in their unmarked SUV at a red light in August 2018. They had been conducting surveillance at a suspected drug market shortly before the attack.

Authorities say dozens of rounds were fired. A male detective suffered wounds to his bicep and forearm, while a female detective was struck in her hand.

DeJesus faces 15 years in state prison when he’s sentenced, while Hall faces a 14-year term.