Expand / Collapse search

2 men rescued from jetty along Jersey Shore as storm brings dangerous rip currents

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  August 19, 2024 9:56am EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

BARNEGAT, N.J. - Scary moments on the water ended back on dry land thanks to the actions of local response teams.

Rescuers responded to Barnegat Light State Park for two men stuck at the end of the South Jetty Sunday morning.

Jetskis, boats and a helicopter were on the scene to help bring the men to safety.

Related

Downed tree falls on home as severe weather plows through Philadelphia area
article

Downed tree falls on home as severe weather plows through Philadelphia area

Heavy rain and wind quickly made its way through the Philadelphia region Sunday evening as a large tree now rests up against a home in Northeast Philly.

A Coast Guard swimmer was lowered to rescue the men after they climbed up the light post.

Officials say one man suffered minor injuries, while the other was not injured.

The rescue came as rip currents from this weekend's storms created dangerous conditions along the coast.