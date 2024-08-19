2 men rescued from jetty along Jersey Shore as storm brings dangerous rip currents

article

Scary moments on the water ended back on dry land thanks to the actions of local response teams.

Rescuers responded to Barnegat Light State Park for two men stuck at the end of the South Jetty Sunday morning.

Jetskis, boats and a helicopter were on the scene to help bring the men to safety.

A Coast Guard swimmer was lowered to rescue the men after they climbed up the light post.

Officials say one man suffered minor injuries, while the other was not injured.

The rescue came as rip currents from this weekend's storms created dangerous conditions along the coast.