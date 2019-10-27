2 men shot while sitting at traffic light in East Germantown

article

Two men are hospitalized after police say they were shot while sitting at a traffic light in East Germantown.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the 4600 block of Stenton Avenue.

Police said two men, ages 25 and 29, were shot by multiple shooters from another vehicle. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times, while the 29-year-old was shot twice in the knee. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.