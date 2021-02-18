2 New Jersey universities investigating racist attacks during virtual events

Two New Jersey universities are investigating racist Zoom bombings during events held by an African American sorority and fraternity.

There is a lot of love within the Chi Alpha chapter of the Zeta Phi Bea sorority at Rider University. That's why they planned a virtual Galentine's event last week with another sorority.

However, the moment the event kicked off on Zoom, president Khaylin Eley says she saw more hate than she's ever seen in her life.

"It's sad and disheartening," she said.

Eley says the link to the Feb. 11 Zoom was made public at some point on social media so they could welcome all members. When it started, she says 10 to 15 people screamed a racial slur, drew swastikas, and graphic images.

Trying to troubleshoot in a panic, they ended the meeting and started again.

"They all come back into the event, names change like fried chicken, Tyrone, different stereotypical names," Eley said.

A spokesperson for Rutgers University says they too were hit with racist and bigoted Zoom bomb attacks last week during programs with several being about Black History Month.

The Delta Lota chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity posted on their Instagram their attack included a slideshow of extremely vulgar images showing people harming Black people.

Both universities issued statements condemning the attacks and said police are investigating.

