Kamala Harris could beat Trump with this VP pick, swing state poll says

As Kamala Harris emerges as the likely candidate for the Democratic Party's nominee, speculation grows over which running mate could help her win the 2024 Election.

President Joe Biden announced his exit in a letter posted to social media on Sunday, followed by his endorsement of Harris.

"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

If nominated, Harris will take on former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, in the presidential race, but who will she choose as her running mate?

A recent poll conducted in two swing states revealed that Harris could win the election with Gov. Josh Shapiro by her side.

In Pennsylvania, 47 percent of voters said they would vote for Harris if she ran alongside Shapiro. Meanwhile, Trump and Vance received 46 percent of the votes.

However, only 42 percent backed a Harris-Shapiro ticket in Michigan, compared to 47 percent for Trump-Vance.

Shapiro has yet to comment on any speculation, praising President Biden on social media following his announcement.

"President Biden is a patriot who has served our country honorably in the Senate, as Vice President, and as one of the most consequential presidents in modern history. President Biden has gotten an incredible amount done to move our country forward, defend our democracy, and protect real freedom. I am proud to work by his side and am grateful for his leadership and his unwavering commitment to delivering for Pennsylvania — the Commonwealth that raised him."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was also tested as a potential running mate for Harris with less favorable results.

In Pennsylvania, 42 percent said they would vote for Harris-Whitmer, while 47 percent chose Trump-Vance.

Results were tied in Michigan with both tickets receiving 46 percent.



