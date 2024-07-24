Video released after victim confronts robber, gets shot in the neck in Kensington: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say robbed a victim at gunpoint, then critically shot him moments later.
The robbery-turned-shooting unfolded at a convenience store on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue on July 12.
Surveillance video shows the suspect pointing a gun at the victim's head while stealing their bag.
Police say the victim confronted the suspect outside the store, where he was shot once in the neck.
The suspect then fled on a blue and silver mountain bike.
The victim is currently in critical condition.