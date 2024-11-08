2 officers injured after police cruisers crash while chasing stolen car, officials say

Two Philadelphia police cars are heavily damaged after they crashed into each other while investigators say they were chasing the driver of a stolen car.

It happened at the intersection of North 16th and Callowhill in North Philly, just after 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Police say the officers were responding to a reported stolen car involving four suspects, who took off on foot.

The four were eventually arrested.

One officer was traveling eastbound while the other was going north when they collided.

Both were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.