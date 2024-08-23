2 Philadelphia police officers on dirt bikes hurt in crash with car

Two Philadelphia police officers using dirt bikes were hurt in a crash Friday night.

The collision happened just before 10 p.m. on the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue.

Police tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that two officers on dirt bikes were riding at a moderate speed on Kensington Avenue and had the right of way when a car suddenly crossed their paths and caused the crash.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No charges were reported immediately following the crash.