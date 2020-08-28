2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt during Army aircraft training near Coronado, California

Two soldiers were killed and three others were injured during an Army aircraft training incident near Coronado, it was reported Friday.

The incident happened Thursday evening near Coronado, a U.S. Army public affairs officer confirmed.

In a statement, an Army public affairs officer said that "an element of U.S. Army Special Operations Command was conducting routine training in the vicinity of Coronado, California, on August 27, when an aircraft incident occurred."

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The statement went on to say that two soldiers were killed and three others were wounded. No names have been released.

"The area has been secured and an investigation into the incident is underway. More information will be released 24-hours following next of kin notification. Our sincere condolences got out to the families and friends of the deceased. We thank you for not contacting them during this difficult time,” the statement said.

SUGGESTED: 9 service members killed in training accident near San Clemente Island

Advertisement

No further details were immediately available.