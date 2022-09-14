2 suspects in custody after teenager shot and killed in Wilmington, police say

Wilmington police say they are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead on Wednesday, while a man and woman are charged in connection with the teen's death.

At around 5:38 p.m., police say they responded to the 900 block of North Spruce Street for reports of a shooting.

Sky FOX was over the scene of a shooting in Wilmington that left a teenager dead.

Responding officers say they found a 19-year-old, identified as Za’Quan Blackwell, of Chester, Pa., suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where officials say he succumbed to his injuries and died.

According to Wilmington Police officials, 18-year-old Armani Rogers and 19-year-old Ah’kee Flonnory are both in custody.

Flonnory is facing murder charges and is being held on more than $1 million cash-only bail.

Rogers is facing second degree assault charges.

Police are actively investigating this incident and they are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kevin Nolan at 302-576-3962.