Police chase video: 2 suspects sought after fleeing police, carjacking 2 separate vehicles

Two suspects are being sought after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and then fleeing on foot, carjacking two separate vehicles in an apparent attempt to evade authorities.

The pursuit began around 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, when a Ramsey County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a speeding driver in the area of County Road C and Little Canada Road, but the driver wouldn't pull over, Steve Linders with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office told FOX 9.

As the deputy pursued the vehicle on Rice Street, someone called 911 to report a woman was carjacked and shot on I-35E and Little Canada Road, and the vehicle that was stolen was the one the deputy was pursuing. However, the report of the shooting was later determined to be false — the vehicle was found to have been stolen out of Brooklyn Park, Linders said.

The suspects in the stolen vehicle eventually pulled over. Two males in the vehicle jumped out on an on-ramp, displayed a handgun, then got back into the vehicle and drove away, according to Linders.

Another deputy then performed a PIT maneuver, making the vehicle inoperable, Linders said. Two male suspects again jumped out of the vehicle, both with guns in their hands, and ran off on foot. Two females inside the vehicle were taken into custody.

One of the females appeared to be overdosing, so authorities rendered aid and called paramedics. Meanwhile, one of the male suspects who jumped out of the vehicle carjacked another vehicle. The other male suspect ran up a hill and onto County Road F in Arden Hills, where he carjacked a separate vehicle.

One of the carjacked vehicles was later found unoccupied in Mounds View, but the other carjacked vehicle is in the wind.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident, and asks anyone with information about the two male suspects to call the sheriff's office.