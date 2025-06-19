2 suspects sought in deadly Center City shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are searching for two men who they believe are connected to a deadly shooting that unfolded in Center City earlier this month.
Nysheem Hinson-Rakley, 22, and Tyrik Ransom, 24, were named by police on Thursday as suspects in the murder of 31-year-old Derwin Matthews.
Authorities have asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of either suspect to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.
The backstory:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 200 block of South Carmac Street on June 2 for reports of a shooting.
Police found 31-year-old Derwin Matthews lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was brought to Jefferson Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead hours after the shooting.
What we know:
Nysheem Hinson-Rakley, 22, and Tyrik Ransom, 24, were named by police on Thursday as suspects in the murder of Matthews.
Hinson-Rakley's last known address, according to police, is in North Philadelphia. Police say Ransom's last known residence is in Eastwick.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either suspect should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.
Tips can be left anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS. Police say all tips they receive are kept confidential.