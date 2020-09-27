2 teens among 4 injured in West Philadelphia shooting

article

Police say two teenage boys were among four people injured by gunfire overnight in West Philadelphia.

Police say the quadruple shooting happened on the 100 block of North Lindenwood Street around midnight.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy was shot four times and a 16-year-old was shot once in the ankle. Two other victims, a 21-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

All four victims were reportedly placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the gun violence.

Editor's note: Initial reports indicated both teenage victims were 16-years-old. Police later clarified that one of the teenage victims is 15-years-old.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!