14-year-old shot in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Police are investigating after two teens were hurt in a shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2400 block of 14th Street Monday around 9 p.m.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was shot once in the foot. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

A 14-year-old girl was cut by glass. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story stated the girl suffered a graze wound. Police later sent out a correction that said she was cut by glass and not shot.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter