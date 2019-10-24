2 teens hurt in West Philadelphia shooting

article

Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday night in West Philadelphia that sent a pair of 18-year-olds to the hospital.

According to investigators, the incident happened on the 100 block of North Redfield Street, just feet away from Commodore John Barry Elementary School.

Responding officers reportedly found the shooting victims on the 1000 block of North Salford Street.

Police say one victim was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the thigh. Both men were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

An early investigation found 11 spend shell casings on the scene. Police say two shooters exited a dark colored four door vehicle and fired on the victims before getting back into the car and fleeing the scene.

Two suspects were reportedly taken into custody shortly after the shooting, but police say they have not been identified as the gunmen at this time.