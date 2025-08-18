2 teens injured, 1 critical after shooting in North Philly: police
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a double shooting occurred in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.
What we know:
At 4:49 p.m., Philly police officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of West Girard Avenue.
Police say two male victims were then rushed to Temple University Hospital.
According to police, a 17-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body and is in critical condition.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is in stable condition, police say.
Dig deeper:
Investigators say over 50 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon(s) in the incident.
They believe the two shooting victims were standing in a group of people when three male suspects fired at them.
Police say the suspects were dressed in dark-colored clothing and fled northbound on Carlisle Street from Girard Avenue.
A semiautomatic handgun was found at the scene. It is unclear whether the gun belonged to one of the shooters.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: The information in this story is from Philly police.