2 teens injured, 1 critical after shooting in North Philly: police

The Brief A double shooting occurred in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon, police say. Of the two teens injured, one is in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.



An investigation is underway after police say a double shooting occurred in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

What we know:

At 4:49 p.m., Philly police officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of West Girard Avenue.

Police say two male victims were then rushed to Temple University Hospital.

According to police, a 17-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body and is in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is in stable condition, police say.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say over 50 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon(s) in the incident.

They believe the two shooting victims were standing in a group of people when three male suspects fired at them.

Police say the suspects were dressed in dark-colored clothing and fled northbound on Carlisle Street from Girard Avenue.

A semiautomatic handgun was found at the scene. It is unclear whether the gun belonged to one of the shooters.

This is an ongoing investigation.