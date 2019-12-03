2 teens injured after state police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Germantown

A pursuit by Pennsylvania State Police ended in a multi-vehicle crash in the city's Germantown section that left two teens injured.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday evening on the 5200 block of Morris Street.

Police say the pursuit started on I-76 east and ended when the suspect hit several parked vehicles, which caused the vehicle to strike two teens.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old suffered serious leg injuries.

State police arrested the driver and another man they say tried to run away from the wreckage.

It's unclear what led to the pursuit.

