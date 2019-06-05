2 teens wounded in shooting at SEPTA's City Hall station; arrest made

SEPTA trains are expected to operate on a normal schedule Thursday morning after officials say two teens were shot at the City Hall station in Center City Wednesday.

She shooting occurred on the northbound side of the Broad Street Line around 9:45 p.m.

According to officials, a 16-year-old and 18-year-old were shot. Both victims were taken to Hahnemann Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they used surveillance video to track down a suspect and an arrest has been made.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting.