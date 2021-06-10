2 test positive for COVID-19 on 1st fully vaccinated Celebrity cruise

Two people tested positive while on a fully vaccinated Celebrity Millennium cruise, according to a Royal Caribbean Group news release.

The two people are asymptomatic and are isolating in their stateroom onboard the ship. The two found out they were positive after undergoing a required end-of-cruise testing, the company said.

"We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation," the Royal Caribbean Group said.

FILE - Star Princess and Celebrity Millennium cruises docked at the South Franklin dock, Juneau, Alaska.

Prior to embarking on the voyage from St. Maarten on June 5, Celebrity Millennium confirmed it required all passengers and crew to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours and show proof of vaccination.

Advertisement

"This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests and the communities we visit," the company said.