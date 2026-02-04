You need this much money to 'comfortably afford' childcare in Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware
PENNSYLVANIA - Working parents need childcare, but as costs skyrocket across the United States, the options are becoming even more limited.
By the numbers:
A recent study states that the average annual cost of childcare for an infant and a 4-year-old in the U.S. is currently $28,190.
Childcare is considered affordable when a household spends only 7% of its income, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
In order to meet both standards, a household needs to earn an average of $403,708 a year — which is 176.5% higher than the average income of a family with two kids.
Local perspective:
That gap becomes even wider when costs are broken down by state, with Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware ranking above the national average.
Pennsylvania was named the 28th highest with a 177.1% difference:
- Average childcare costs for an infant and 4-year-old: $27,363
- Income needed to comfortably afford childcare: $390,900
- Average income for households with two kids: $141,060
New Jersey's difference was slightly higher at 180.4%, making it the 24th highest:
- Average childcare costs for an infant and 4-year-old: $37,716
- Income needed to comfortably afford childcare: $538,800
- Average income for households with two kids: $192,156
Delaware ranked even closer to the top, landing 16th on the list with a 214.3% difference:
- Average childcare costs for an infant and 4-year-old: $29,835
- Income needed to comfortably afford childcare: $426,214
- Average income for households with two kids: $135,610
Big picture view:
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware's numbers aren't even the highest!
Hawaii households need to earn 269.7% more than the average income to afford childcare, followed closely by Nebraska at 263% and Montana at 257.8%.
Families in South Dakota come the closest to affording child care, but still need 95.4% more than the state's average income.
Tips to afford childcare
What you can do:
Experts say families have several tools and strategies they can use to help make childcare more affordable:
- Ask your employer about childcare-related benefits
- Research federal, state and local assistance programs, such as universal pre-K and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit
- Compare alternative care, like nanny shares, co-ops and part-time preschool slots
- Adjust schedules to reduce total hours in care
- Ask about payment flexibility, sibling discounts or sliding-scale fees
The Source: Information for this article was provided by LendingTree.