2 tornadoes touched down in South Jersey during Thursday storms: NWS

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes occurred in two different New Jersey counties as storms rolled through the area Thursday.

Heavy rain and winds pummeled parts of South Jersey when severe thunderstorm storms struck throughout the afternoon and early evening.

At least two tornadoes touched down at some point during the storms, according to the NWS survey teams.

One tornado was confirmed in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township in Burlington County, with a second in East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County.

Officials say more details will be released Friday afternoon.