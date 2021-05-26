2 wanted for vandalizing Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Center City, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for two people accused of vandalizing Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Center City earlier this month.

Authorities on Wednesday released security footage that showed two people described as a white man and a Black woman walking past the memorial on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway just after 10 p.m. on May 16.

Police said the woman scrawled illegible graffiti in yellow ink on the sign marking the memorial.

Investigators believe the suspect was wearing a multicolor scarf, red shirt, multicolor pants and black sneakers. The man was dressed in a blue shirt, gray pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8477.

