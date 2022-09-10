2 women critical after New Castle County officer-involved shooting and domestic dispute

Two women in New Castle County are in critical condition after a reported domestic dispute and officer-involved shooting.

Officials say the incident happened Friday night, around 8:30, at the Hunters Crossing Apartment complex on Fairway Road, in Newark.

Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic incident at the complex. When they arrived, they found a woman shooting a firearm.

Police discharged their weapons, hitting her in the torso.

Police then found a 26-year-old woman nearby who had been shot several times by the suspect.

Both women are listed in critical condition at Christiana Hospital.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact New Castle County Police at 302-395-8110 or 302-573-2800.