20-year-old man fatally shot in North Philadelphia, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead in North Philadelphia.

It happened on North 29th and West Oakdale streets Monday around 5 p.m.

According to police, the man was shot in the face, chest and arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died shortly before 5:30 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

