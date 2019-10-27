20-year-old man shot and killed in Holmesburg; suspect sought

article

A man is dead after a shooting in Holmesburg Sunday, and police are looking for his killer.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Shelmire Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they discovered 20-year-old Shahib Williams suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

EMTs were dispatched to the scene, but Williams succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.

Two suspects reportedly fled the scene down an alleyway.

Police say they are actively investigating the incident. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.