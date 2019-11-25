20-year-old man shot, killed inside Southwest Philadelphia home

article

Police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed inside a Southwest Philadelphia home.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of Saybrook Avenue just before noon on Monday.

Upon their arrival, officers encountered three males who said there had been a shooting inside the home around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the 20-year-old victim suffered several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.