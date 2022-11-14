2022 Philadelphia Marathon: City announces street closures for weekend events
PHILADELPHIA - As thousands of runners and event organizers prepare for Philadelphia Marathon Race Weekend, the city is providing information about road closures that will be in effect for the scheduled events.
The race will lead to road closures and traffic changes from November 18 to November 20, according to the city.
Officials say there will be increased security in the area of race events and traffic regulations along with parking mandates will be strictly enforced.
According to the race map route, runners will see an array of iconic Philadelphia venues, including City Hall, the Vietnam and Korean War Veterans Memorials, Old Swedes Church, the Schuylkill River, Memorial Hall and more.
"This marathon route is sure to give the runners a potential personal record and Boston qualifying times on this fast and relatively flat course throughout Philadelphia. It is truly the most Historic Marathon Course in the country and continues to excite the runners year after year," event officials said on the race website.
Roadways and areas that will be impacted include the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street, ramps at 15th and Broad Streets, and the I-76 ramp at Spring Garden.
The City of Philadelphia says the following road closures and changes will be in effect:
Friday, November 18
The inner-drive lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. At 2:45 p.m., all lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed.
Saturday, November 19:
2:00 a.m. Closures
- 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)
- 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
4:00 a.m. Closures
- I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
- I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)
6:00 a.m. Closures
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street
- Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street
- Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street
- 6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street
- 5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- South Penn Square
- Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street
- 15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street
- 16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street
- Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street
- 13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street
- Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street
- 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street
- 34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue
- Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street
- Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street
- 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue
- Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive
- Mt. Pleasant Drive
- Fountain Green Drive
- Kelly Drive
Sunday, November 20
2:00 a.m. Closures
- 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)
- 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
4:00 a.m. Closures
- I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
- I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)
6:00 a.m. Closures
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street
- Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street
- 4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street
- Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 10th Street
- Walnut Street, from 6th Street to 34th Street
- 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street
- Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street
- 34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
- Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
- South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive
- East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
- Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain
- Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
- States Drive to Lansdowne Drive
- Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue
- Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street
- 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive
- Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive
- Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive
- Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive
- Kelly Drive
- The Falls Bridge
- Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
- Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street
Public Transportation
SEPTA will be offering two subway lines, regional rail service and bus service to and from surrounding suburbs during the event.
For more information about the race, visit the marathon website here.