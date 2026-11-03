Pennsylvania live election results: U.S. House, General Assembly

The Brief Vote counting will soon be underway in Pennsylvania’s midterm elections. Pennsylvania governor, all 17 U.S. House seats, and state house and senate seats are up for grabs. Polls opened in Pennsylvania at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.



Vote counting will soon be underway in Pennsylvania as the state decides several key races, including governor, U.S. House contests, and state legislative races.

Polls opened for the midterm elections in Pennsylvania at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can follow along in real-time as precincts report ballot counting below.

Live Pennsylvania election results

Follow along with real-time election results from the Associated Press. If you're having trouble viewing results, click here.

Who is on the ballot?

The backstory:

In Pennsylvania, voters will elect the governor, 17 U.S. House seats, all 203 members of the state House and half of the 50-member state Senate. Here is what will appear on the ballot in the Philadelphia area.

Election 2026 will determine which party controls Congress, with Republicans defending narrow majorities in both the House and Senate.

Governor

Josh Shapiro* (D)

Stacy Garrity (R)

Kenneth Krawchuk (L)

Democratic incumbent Josh Shapiro is seeking a second term against Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity. Libertarian Ken Krawchuk is also on the ballot. Both major-party candidates won their May nominations unopposed.

Quinnipiac University's first likely-voter poll of the cycle released on Oct. 7 showed Gov. Shapiro holding a commanding 59% to 34% lead over Garrity among likely Pennsylvania voters. Libertarian candidate Ken Krawchuk is currently polling at 2%.

Big picture view:

U.S. House of Representatives

As both parties fight for control of the U.S. House in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, Pennsylvania has emerged as a crucial battleground. Two of the state's highly competitive congressional districts fall in the Philadelphia area (1st and 7th). They are currently held by Republicans, making them a primary focus for Democrats looking to flip seats and shift the balance of power.

District 1: Brian Fitzpatrick* (R) vs. Bob Harvie (D) (Third Party: Jamie Frost Remmey, Josh Hoban): Republican incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick is facing Democrat Bob Harvie. Harvie is a Brian Fitzpatrick* (R) vs. Bob Harvie (D) (Third Party: Jamie Frost Remmey, Josh Hoban): Republican incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick is facing Democrat Bob Harvie. Harvie is a Bucks County commissioner and former high school social studies teacher. An Oct. 9 Cook Political Report moved the race from "likely" to "lean" Republican, meaning Fitzpatrick is still favored.

District 2: Brendan Boyle* (D) vs. Jessica Arriaga (R): Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle is seeking a seventh term against Republican Jessica Arriaga, a North Philadelphia native and operating room technician.

District 3: Christopher Rabb (D) vs. Dennis Mahoney (I): This is the seat of retiring Rep. Dwight Evans. Democratic state Rep. Chris Rabb, a self-described democratic socialist, won the primary with about 44% in a four-way race. He faces independent Dennis Mahoney, a 34-year-old humanitarian aid worker from South Philadelphia.

District 4: Madeleine Dean* (D) vs. Aurora Stuski (R): Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean, who won 59.1% in 2024, faces Republican Aurora Stuski.

District 5: Mary Gay Scanlon* (D) vs. Nick Manganaro (R): Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon is seeking a fifth term against Republican Nicholas Manganaro, a financial professional.

District 6: Chrissy Houlahan* (D) vs. Martin Young (R): Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, was first elected in 2018 and won 56.2% in 2024. Republican Marty Young is a West Point graduate and restructuring executive.

District 7: Ryan Mackenzie* (R) vs. Bob Brooks (D) (Third Party: Andrew Tupone, Frank Golden, Ramon Granados): Incumbent Republican Ryan Mackenzie is defending a seat he flipped in 2024 against Democrat Bob Brooks. Mackenzie won it by about 4,000 votes in 2024. Brooks won a crowded Democratic primary with 41%. The Cook Political Report moved the race from "toss-up" to "lean" Democratic on Oct. 9.

Pennsylvania General Assembly

Dig deeper:

Your ballot will only feature the specific House and Senate races for your exact address. Voters in the Philadelphia metro area will be deciding the following districts:

State Senate districts: 6, 12, 24, 26, and 44

State House districts: 13, 18, 26, 29, 31, 74, 141, 142, 143, 145, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, 162, 163, 164, 165, 166, 167, 168, 170, 172, 173, 177, 178, and 192