Is mail delivered on Election Day? What's open and closed on Nov. 3

The Brief The USPS, FedEx, UPS, and Amazon operate on regular schedules, with post offices open and standard mail delivery continuing uninterrupted. The Federal Reserve, local bank branches, the New York Stock Exchange, and federal government offices remain fully open during normal business hours. Major retailers stay open, but public schools often close to serve as polling places, and state offices close only in the specific states that legally recognize Election Day as a holiday.



Millions of Americans are heading to the polls on Tuesday, November 3, but the day is not recognized as an official federal holiday.

Since the federal government does not mandate closures, most corporate businesses, financial institutions, and essential public services operate normally. However, local closures depend on where you live.

NORTH HALEDON, NJ - February 10: A U.S. Post Office truck sits parked in a suburban neighborhood February 10, 2022 in NORTH HALEDON, NJ. (Photo by Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images)

Here is a breakdown of what is open and closed on Election Day 2026.

Mail delivery and post offices

What we know:

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is fully operational on Election Day. Post offices are open, and regular mail collection and delivery will continue without interruption.

The USPS also runs extra operations and "extraordinary measures" to handle ballot mail up to and on Election Day. Private delivery services, including FedEx, UPS, and Amazon, will also maintain their regular operating schedules.

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Banks and the stock market

Dig deeper:

Since Election Day is not a Federal Reserve holiday, the central bank and most local bank branches will remain open during their usual business hours.

Financial markets, including the New York Stock Exchange, will also trade under their normal hours.

Federal and state government offices

Big picture view:

Federal government offices will remain open. However, several states legally recognize Election Day as a state holiday, meaning state agencies and offices are closed.

For 2026, these states include Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Rhode Island, and West Virginia. In New York, it is recognized as a legal holiday but acts as a floating holiday for certain state workers, meaning some state offices stay open.

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Schools and retailers

Local perspective:

Major retail stores and grocery chains will remain open across the country.

Public school schedules, however, vary significantly by state and local school district. Many districts close schools entirely to utilize the buildings as polling centers or to give teachers a professional development day, so families should check their local district calendars directly.