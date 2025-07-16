FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket sales: What to know about dates, registration

article

The Brief The ticket application process begins on Sept. 10 and will be done by a random drawing. Hospitality suites are available for purchase with prices starting at close to $1500 per person. Philadelphia will be the host of 6 matches throughout the tournament.



FIFA has announced that ticket sales for the World Cup will begin on Sept. 10th, but fans can register for ticket opportunities beginning Wednesday.

What we know:

On Sept. 10, the ticket website will officially open for soccer fans to apply for a ticket. No date has been announced of when tickets will actually be purchased. If selected to purchase a ticket, fans will be given a window of time in which they can select their tickets and check-out.

Sales will be done on a first come, first served basis. No tickets will be available for purchase at any of the stadiums.

According to the FIFA FAQs, the ticket sales will be done in phases, with the Sept. 10 sales date being the first phase. FIFA says each phase has the possibility of looking different and having different availability.

The FIFA website has made it available now for fans to express interest in buying a ticket. By signing up, subscribers will have access to news and information about World Cup tickets.

Hospitality suites are currently available for purchase with ticket prices starting at $1350 per person.

Fans must be 18 years old or older to purchase tickets.

Local perspective:

Lincoln Financial Field will play host to a number of matches throughout the World Cup. Besides Philadelphia, other major American cities, such as Boston, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, will be hosting matches as well. Toronto and Vancouver will host for Canada, while Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey will host for Mexico.

The games will stretch across 3 countries with 6.5 million people expected to attend, making the 2026 World Cup the biggest yet.

The tournament officially starts on June 11, 2026, and Philadelphia will host its first match on June 14, 2026. Philadelphia will also be the host for one of the best of 16 matches, which will take place on July 4th, America's 250th Birthday.