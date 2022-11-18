20K reward offered after Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job in Holmesburg

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a city sanitation worker, according to officials.

The shooting occurred on the 3300 block of Tudor Street in the city's Holmesburg section at 10:30 a.m. Friday, police say.

Authorities say a 35-year-old sanitation worker, later identified by the city as Ikeem Johnson, was found shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders shortly after their arrival, police said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw spoke briefly at the scene of the crime and said the shooting is not believed to be random.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, in a joint statement with Managing Director Tumar Alexander and Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams, called Johnson's murder a "heinous act of violence" and an "unspeakable tragedy."

"Today, we lost a dedicated City employee, a sanitation worker for the Streets Department who was simply doing his job and serving our city," Kenney said. "A family is now devastated, colleagues are left to mourn this terrible loss, and our community once again must cope with this senseless tragedy."

The city is offering a $20k reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. An additional $10k reward is issued anytime a gun causing injuries within 500 feet of a school, recreation center or library in Philadelphia.