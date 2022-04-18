Expand / Collapse search
21-year-old man shot and killed in Germantown Monday night

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA, Pa - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Germantown Monday night.

Police say at 9:16 p.m. on Earlham Terrace, a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body.

Authorities say the victim was transported by responding officers to Albert Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced at 9:33 p.m.

No arrest was made in this incident and police are asking anyone with information to contact them. 

