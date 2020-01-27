21-year-old man missing from West Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a man reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Howard Alexander, 21, was last seen at noon Friday on the 4000 block of Aspen Street.

Alexander is described as 5-foot-10 and 117 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, plaid pajama pants and black Adidas flip flops.

Police said Alexander frequents the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue and area restaurants.

Anyone with any information on Alexander's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP