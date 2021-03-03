22-year-old shot multiple times and killed in SW Philadelphia

article

A man is dead in Southwest Philadelphia, shot on a front porch Wednesday night.

Officials say the call came just after 8 p.m., for a reported shooting on the 2200 block of South 69th Street Wednesday.

Police arrived to find a 22-year-old man shot three times in the chest and two times in the back.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medics, but didn’t survive the injuries and was pronounced dead.

Authorities say no one is in custody and no weapons have been found. An investigation is underway.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

