Suspect sought in Philadelphia street fight turned deadly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A street fight last month in Philadelphia turned deadly when investigators say a 40-year-old man was shot and killed.
Police shared surveillance video of the deadly confrontation on Monday in hopes of identifying the suspected shooter.
The backstory:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6700 block of Upland Street for reports of a shooting.
Police found the 40-year-old man in the front seat of his vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound in the abdomen.
Officers rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition and later died.
What we know:
Newly shared surveillance camera video of the deadly shooting shows the victim's car rolling to a stop on Upland Street.
The footage then cuts to the victim and suspect involved in a fight outside the car, during which police say a shot was fired.
The suspect, described as a Black man around 6 feet tall, was last captured on video walking on the 2100 block of South 68th Street.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.