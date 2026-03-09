Expand / Collapse search

Suspect sought in Philadelphia street fight turned deadly shooting

By
Published  March 9, 2026 10:45am EDT
FOX 29 Philadelphia
A street fight in Philadelphia turned deadly when investigators say a 40-year-old man was shot and killed. Police shared surveillance video in hopes of identifying the alleged shooter.

The Brief

    • Police shared surveillance footage of a fight turned deadly shooting in Philadelphia.
    • Video shows the suspect and victim engaged in a fist fight just before a deadly shot was fired.
    • Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

PHILADELPHIA - A street fight last month in Philadelphia turned deadly when investigators say a 40-year-old man was shot and killed.

Police shared surveillance video of the deadly confrontation on Monday in hopes of identifying the suspected shooter.

The backstory:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6700 block of Upland Street for reports of a shooting.

Police found the 40-year-old man in the front seat of his vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound in the abdomen. 

Officers rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition and later died.

What we know:

Newly shared surveillance camera video of the deadly shooting shows the victim's car rolling to a stop on Upland Street.

The footage then cuts to the victim and suspect involved in a fight outside the car, during which police say a shot was fired.

The suspect, described as a Black man around 6 feet tall, was last captured on video walking on the 2100 block of South 68th Street.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

