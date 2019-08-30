24-year-old man shot in face, chest in North Philadelphia

article

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot several times Thursday night in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say the shooting occurred on the 2300 block of West Huntingdon Street around 10:30 p.m.

The victim was shot in the face, chest, left arm and left leg, according to officers.

He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police have given no further details at this time.