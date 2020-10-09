2nd presidential debate officially scrapped after Trump refuses virtual showdown

The Commission on Presidential Debates has scrapped the second match-up between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden originally set for next week after the president refused to participate in a virtual debate amid his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The commission confirmed the cancellation of next week’s event, which was scheduled for Oct. 15.

The two remaining debates between Trump and Biden had been thrown into uncertainty Thursday as the rival camps offered dueling proposals for the events that have been upended by the president’s coronavirus infection.

Trump ruled out the possibility of a virtual format for the debate, which prompted Biden to schedule a town hall with ABC News for that night once Trump said he would not participate.

Trump’s team later countered with a call to hold the remaining debates as scheduled once the president’s doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events beginning on Saturday.

But the commission said it would not reverse its decision against having the candidates on stage together, citing an abundance of caution on health concerns — particularly for the town-hall-style debate that was set to feature questions from voters.

The chair of the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates told The Associated Press on Thursday that the final debate, scheduled for Oct. 22, was still slated to go on with both candidates present as planned.



US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

