Sold-out Renewal Gala in Ambler signals shift in women’s events

The Brief The inaugural Renewal Gala in Ambler sold out weeks before its Feb. 7 debut. Organizers say the event signals a shift in how women celebrate growth and transformation. A waitlist is open and more Renewal experiences are planned for later this year.



The first-ever Renewal Gala, co-founded by Sasha Silverman and Danielle Taylor, has sold out ahead of its Feb. 7 launch at Talamore Country Club, marking what organizers call a new chapter for women’s experiences in the region.

A sold-out celebration focused on women’s transformation

What we know:

The Renewal Gala was created to offer women a space to release burdens, reconnect with themselves, and celebrate personal growth, according to a press release.

Organizers say the event will feature a live female DJ, curated food and drinks, interactive sponsor activations, and messages designed to inspire and uplift attendees.

Taylor said, "This is not another networking event. It’s a celebration of aliveness. Women spend so much of their lives holding everything together, careers, families, relationships, expectations. Renewal is an invitation to set that weight down for a night… and remember what joy feels like."

Silverman added, "Women are carrying enormous mental, relational, and cultural loads. It’s no surprise that so many feel depleted. Renewal was designed to interrupt that pattern, to create a beautiful space, in the coldest stretch of winter, where women can warm their bodies, refill their cups, reignite their spark, and leave feeling restored."

The event is intentionally designed to blend therapeutic insight with celebration, encouraging emotional release and genuine connection.

Organizers say the response has been overwhelming, with tickets claimed quickly and a waitlist already forming.

The backstory:

The Renewal Gala was born from a question Silverman and Taylor heard from many women: "Where do we go to honor the woman we’ve become?"

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The founders say the event is meant to fill a gap, offering a space not just for processing challenges but for celebrating survival and growth.

Silverman said, "We’ve created many spaces for women to talk about hard things and that work matters. But there are very few spaces devoted to celebrating survival, growth, and becoming. Renewal was created to fill that gap."

Organizers are exploring additional Renewal gatherings later this year to meet demand.

Why you should care:

Organizers say the Renewal Gala reflects a broader movement, with women seeking spaces to honor their resilience and transformation, rather than waiting for permission to celebrate their progress.

Taylor said, "This night is about more than fun. It’s about honoring survival. Honoring growth. Honoring the courage it takes to begin again. Women don’t need another space where they feel they must show up polished, they need spaces where they can show up real."

The Renewal Gala’s approach is designed to help women navigate life transitions like divorce, career changes, motherhood, and healing journeys.

Organizers encourage women interested in future events to join the waitlist and stay connected as the Renewal movement grows.

For more information visit: https://www.elevatehercoaching.net/elevateher-collective/