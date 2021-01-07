3 charged after igniting fireworks on hood of police car in Atlantic City

article

A man and two women are facing charges after authorities say the group detonated fireworks on the hood of a police cruiser Tuesday afternoon in Atlantic City.

Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the Public Safety Building after an officer noticed an explosion and smoke rising from a squad car.

Security footage allegedly showed the suspects get out of a Honda Accord and place a can of fireworks on the hood of an unoccupied police car. The detonation caused damage to the car.

Police found the suspects after receiving reports of fireworks near Michigan and Arctic Avenues. Naderiyah Levi, Aisha Wimbish, and Elton Paynter were arrested and more fireworks were found in the car.

Wimbish and Levi face charges of criminal attempt, conspiracy and disorderly conduct. Paynter, Philadelphia resident, was charged with contempt of court.

All three were released with a pending court date.

