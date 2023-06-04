3 Egg Harbor condos heavily damaged in fire, as 2 dogs are rescued

article

A fire in Egg Harbor Township Sunday afternoon has damaged some condominiums.

Fire crews responded to a call at the Clubs at Tilton on Hingston Avenue around 3 o’clock in the afternoon, officials said.

When they arrived, flames and smoke were billowing out of a first-floor condo. The flames had spread to an upstairs unit, as well.

Officials said a driver passing by saw the flames, stopped his vehicle and began knocking on doors, to make sure people were evacuated.

Two dogs were rescued from one of the burning condos by a firefighter and a police officer. The dogs appeared to be unharmed, despite the fire.

The blaze was extinguished, but not before three condos sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

There were no details regarding injuries or if anyone is displaced because of the flames.

A cause into the fire is under investigation.