3 hurt after 2-alarm fire at apartment building in Lower Merion Township

Three people were hurt in an early morning fire at an apartment building in Bucks County.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in Lower Merion Township and quickly rose to two alarms as crews arrived on the scene.

Eventually, the fire was put out before and the Red Cross arrived to assist displaced residents who lost their homes.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

RELATED COVERAGE:

New Jersey woman accused of fatally beating wife with wine chiller caught in Texas

Advertisement

Man indicted in death of Pa. woman with special needs in Nevada desert

Turkish soccer player confesses to killing son in hospital, says he 'didn't like him'

Authorities: Man threatened Gov. Wolf over business closures

Cremated remains of DC man's mom stolen by package thief

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP