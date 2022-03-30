3 hurt in Southwest Philadelphia house fire, officials say

article

Three people were injured during a fire Thursday night at a property in Southwest Philadelphia, according to officials.

Firefighters were called to a three-story home on the 1100 block of South 52nd Street just before 5 p.m. and found a heavy fire on the first floor.

The fire struck a second alarm shortly after firefighters responded, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The department tweeted around 5:30 p.m. that the blaze was placed under control.

Two men, 69 and 54, and a 30-year-old woman were transported to a local hospital, officials said. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Investigators have not said what sparked the inferno.

