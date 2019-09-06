3 hurt, including toddler, after fire in Lakewood apartment complex

article

Three people were taken to a burn center Friday morning after a fire at an Ocean County apartment complex.

Flames broke out on the 400 block of Prospect Street in Lakewood around 1 a.m.

Video from the scene shows a massive emergency response of firefighters and emergency medical services. Witness tell FOX 29 burn victims were air lifted to local hospitals.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one building.

Several families have been displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.