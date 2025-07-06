Man suffers heart attack while driving, dies after crash in Fox Chase: police

A man has died after a car crash occurred in Fox Chase Saturday evening.

What we know:

At around 6:38 p.m. Saturday, police say a fatal vehicle crash occurred at Oxford Avenue and Burholme Avenue.

According to police, preliminary findings indicate that the driver of a vehicle suffered a medical emergency, believed to be a heart attack, and struck another vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

Medics transported the driver experiencing the emergency to Jeanes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details of the status of the driver operating the car that was struck.

The victim has not been identified.