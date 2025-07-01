Philly strike: Where to drop off your trash as District Council 33 goes on strike

The Brief District Council 33, Philadelphia's largest union, has gone on strike as of midnight on Tuesday. Curbside trash and recycling collection have been suspended in Philadelphia beginning on July 1. Residents can drop off their trash at over 60 temporary sites beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.



District Council 33, Philadelphia's largest union, hit the picket line at midnight on Tuesday for the first time in four decades.

The strike comes as the Fourth of July weekend approaches, and thousands of visitors are expected to descend on Philadelphia for the holiday.

Trash services, recreation centers and pools will all be impacted, sparking concerns about illegal dumping and excessive garbage across the city.

What you can do:

Curbside trash and recycling collection have been suspended in Philadelphia beginning on July 1.

Residents can drop off their trash at over 60 temporary sites beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and continuing daily Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Department of Sanitation says residents can bring up to eight bags of trash, and are being asked to come on their regular trash day.

You can find the nearest drop-off location on the city's website.

Recycling will only be accepted at six Sanitation Convenience Centers, which are open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The backstory:

District Council 33 encompasses more than 9,000 Philadelphia city workers, including sanitation employees, crossing guards, rec center employees, library workers, 911 dispatch operators and more.

The union enacted an immediate strike at midnight on Tuesday after no deal was reached with the city following four hours of negotiations on Monday.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said the city's previous offer would have given District Council 33 the largest pay raise that a Philly mayor has ever extended in their first term in over 30 years.

"For an average District Council 33 worker, that means an average annual pay increase of $2,383," Parker said. "If the workforce of District Council 33 accepts the proposal that we have already put on the table for them, their pay increase will total over 12%."

Parker doubled down on Monday, saying the city remains at the negotiating table and believed their offer was "fair and fiscally responsible." However, the offer was not enough.