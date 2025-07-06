District Council 33 to create strike fund, seeking food and water donations

article

The Brief District Council 33 and the City of Philadelphia continue to negotiate contracts. Members of Philadelphia's largest workers' union have been on strike for nearly one week. Amid the strike, the union is seeking non-monetary donations.



District Council 33, Philadelphia's largest workers' union, is on strike as it negotiates with the City of Philadelphia.

What we know:

In a post on social media Sunday, DC 33 expressed gratitude toward the public's support and its members for their solidarity.

For those looking to give food, water and other non-monetary donations, DC 33 says you can drop off goods at the union hall during business hours.

The union is in the process of creating a strike fund for people to give monetary donations as well.

The backstory:

The DC 33 union encompasses more than 9,000 Philadelphia City workers.

These hard workers include sanitation employees, crossing guards, rec center employees, library workers, 911 dispatch operators and more.

As pressure mounted to get a deal done before the July 4th holiday, District Council 33 members stood firm on their demands for better wages and pensions.

Mayor Cherelle Parker touted the city's latest contract offer at the end of June, but, as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, they were unable to reach an agreement.

The mayor said the previous offer would have given District Council 33 the largest pay raise that a Philly mayor has ever extended in their first term in over 30 years.